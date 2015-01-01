Abstract

There is limited evidence about the lives of queer Mongolian youth. This is despite mental health problems being a pressing concern among young Mongolians, and international evidence suggesting queer youth may experience more mental health challenges than their non-queer peers. We explored the experiences of queer youth in their immediate environments and navigation of their identities in Mongolian society. In this study, twelve young queer-identifying people aged 18-25 from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia participated in photo-elicitation interviews. Visual research methods allowed participants to generate rich (visual, textual, and oral) data about their lived experiences. We analysed data using a thematic approach and identified three main themes, each with three sub-themes. Participants reported that peer bullying and gendered expectations at school, heteronormativity and gender role expectation in family settings, along with strong stereotypes about queerness in broader society, substantially impacted participants' mental and physical wellbeing. Mongolian queer youth need strong support from their immediate environments, such as school and family. Stigma and misconception around queerness remain persistent among the public but young people are continuously resisting the prejudice expressed towards them. Understanding these challenges is crucial to increasing inclusivity in policies and programmes to enhance the wellbeing of young queer Mongolians.

Language: en