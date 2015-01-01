|
Dunn MJM, Molesworth BRC, Koo T, Lodewijks G. Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
PMID
34743680
Absent or reduced sensory cueing can deprive pilots operating remotely piloted aircraft beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) of vital information necessary for safe flight. The present study tested the effects of real-time auditory feedback on remote pilot perception and decision-making task performance in an automated BVLOS flight, under three levels of workload (Low, Moderate and High).
auditory feedback; noise; RPAS; workload