Abstract

Absent or reduced sensory cueing can deprive pilots operating remotely piloted aircraft beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) of vital information necessary for safe flight. The present study tested the effects of real-time auditory feedback on remote pilot perception and decision-making task performance in an automated BVLOS flight, under three levels of workload (Low, Moderate and High).



RESULTS from 36 participants revealed workload and auditory feedback influenced perception task performance in terms of error type count, with misses more frequent than wrong identifications. In terms of performance in the decision-making task, under low and moderate levels of workload, auditory feedback was found to improve performance. Conversely, under high workloads, an inflexion or tipping point occurred whereby auditory feedback became detrimental to task performance. These results correspond with the expected behavioural responses to external stressors as predicted by the Arousal and Maximal Adaptability theories, and build upon previous findings related to workload, auditory feedback and remote pilot task performance.

