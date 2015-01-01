Abstract

At present, there are no US Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments for cocaine use disorders. One consideration for this lack of treatment efficacy stems from the appropriate use of animal models. The premise of this commentary is that social behavior needs to be incorporated in animal models of cocaine use disorder. The goal of this commentary is to describe some of the strengths and limitations of recent preclinical animal models of cocaine abuse which have incorporated social behavior. There are many ways to include social variables into preclinical research, and the study design will depend on the questions asked. Four general types of studies incorporating social factors are described: those involving aggression (that is, maternal neglect and social defeat), modeling, social reward, and social housing, including social isolation. The inclusion of social variables into preclinical research will help identify biobehavioral markers that may lead to an individualized treatment approach that more effectively decreases cocaine use. These studies will aid in the development of novel pharmacotherapies as well as non-pharmacological interventions (for example, punishment, alternative reinforcers, and environmental enrichment) that would be critical for informing policy decisions.

