Citation
Jugessur R, Zhang Y, Qin X, Wang M, Lu X, Sun J, Dong Q, Zhang L, Liu J, Ju Y, Liao M, Wan P, Guo H, Zhao F, Liu B, Li L. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e728280.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34744822
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Studies have shown a strong association between childhood maltreatment (CM) and major depressive disorder (MDD). Dysfunctional attitudes (DAs) play a crucial role in the development of MDD. In this study, we aimed to investigate whether (1) DAs are associated with CM, (2) specific CM types predict specific types of DAs, and (3) higher childhood trauma counts (CTCs) predict more DAs.
Keywords
depression; childhood maltreatment; dysfunctional attitudes; MDD; polyvictimization