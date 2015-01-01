|
Citation
|
Appel JE, van Wijngaarden EJ. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e734049.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34744905
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
In the Netherlands and in Belgium, a political debate emerged regarding the possibility of euthanasia and assisted suicide (EAS) for older adults who experience their lives as completed and no longer worth living, despite being relatively healthy. This mini-review aimed to (1) present an overview of the terms used to denote this phenomenon as well as their definitions and to (2) explore how the underlying experiences are interpreted by the study authors. A systematic search was performed in Web of Science, MEDLINE, PsycINFO, and CINAHL, yielding 35 articles meeting the selection criteria. We selected empirical, English-language articles published in peer-reviewed journals. Participants had to have a first-person experience of the phenomenon or be assessed for it, or have a third-person experience of the phenomenon.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
older adults; suicidal ideation; systematic review; completed life; death wishes; euthanasia and assisted suicide; life-weariness; tiredness of life