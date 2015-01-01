|
León-Giraldo S, Casas G, Cuervo-Sanchez JS, González-Uribe C, Bernal O, Moreno-Serra R, Suhrcke M. Int. J. Public Health 2021; 66: e595311.
34744562
OBJECTIVES: Colombia's civil conflict and persistent socio-economic disparities have contributed to mental health inequalities in conflict-affected territories. We explore the magnitude of mental health inequalities, contributing socio-economic factors, and sociodemographic characteristics that explain these differences.
Language: en
mental health; conflict; Colombia; decomposition analysis; socio-economic inequalities