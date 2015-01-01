Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In this study, we examine the public's knowledge about different levels of depression severity in Germany.



METHODS: Data stem from a national telephone survey in Germany. A total of 1,009 persons participated, response rate was 46.8%. A vignette was presented with signs of mild, moderate or severe depression. Participants were asked what they think the person has, which persons and services are helpful and how effective different treatment options are. Differences between the three vignettes were tested with 95% confidence intervals and χ (2)-tests.



RESULTS: 55.3% of the respondents identified depression as the health problem in question. Participants who heard the vignette with moderate symptomatology recognized depression more often. Across groups, a general practitioner was named most frequently concerning helpful persons/services. Effectiveness of psychotherapy received high levels of approval, online therapy and books were less often rated as effective. There were only few significant differences between the three vignettes.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first study examining public depression literacy for different severity levels. Small differences between severity levels indicate a lack of knowledge, which may have adverse consequences for adherence to treatment, especially for mild depression.

