Wahlström J, Modin B, Svensson J, Löfstedt P, Brolin Låftman S. Int. J. Public Health 2021; 66: e621964.
34744583
OBJECTIVES: Sense of unity refers to the positive feeling of being part of a larger social structure. This study aimed to investigate to what extent adolescents report sense of unity and if this differs across groups, and to assess the associations between sense of unity and self-reported health while taking into account sociodemographic characteristics and tangible social relationships.
adolescents; health complaints; self-rated health; self-reported health; sense of unity