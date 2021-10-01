|
Hicks MR, Kernsmith P, Smith-Darden J. J. Adolesc. 2021; 93: 126-133.
Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing
34749166
INTRODUCTION: Sexting has emerged as a significant public health issue. Sexting is associated with substance use and other sexual behaviors, such as oral and vaginal sex (Houck et al., 2014; Temple & Choi, 2014). Current studies on sexting are often cross-sectional, limiting the ability to determine the temporal order of sexting and sexual behaviors. Additionally, studies focus on samples of young adults (Benotsch et al., 2013). The current study extends the literature by examining sexting and sexual behaviors longitudinally among adolescents and examines race and gender differences that play a role in sexting.
Youth; Adolescence; Sex; Sexting; Sexual risk behavior