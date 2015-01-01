SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Verma IK, Karmakar S. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/WOR-213618

PMID

34744045

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Both professional and personal car drivers use smartphones as In-Vehicle Infotainment System (IVIS) and generally mount it wherever they feel convenient. Inappropriate or sub-optimal positioning of navigation devices increases off-road eye-glance duration and fixation frequency.

OBJECTIVE: The current research aimed to develop a smartphone holding device to facilitate the mobile-phone's easy mounting on the steering wheel's hub, ensuring the screen's visibility at a comfortable viewing angle in a vertical upright position irrespective of the steering wheel's rotation.

METHODS: A systematic product design methodology was adopted to develop the final product. The morphological chart was adopted for generating the different concepts of the smartphone mounting device. A Pugh chart was used for screening the various concepts generated in the previous step. Finally, a prototype of the selected best concept was made. User acceptance was assessed by taking feedback from users, and System Usability Scale (SUS) was used for usability evaluation.

RESULTS: The developed innovative mounting device was light-weight and easy to use (SUS score 83.5). The final prototype was very effective in changing the angle of the smartphone to facilitate easy visibility at a comfortable viewing angle through the use of a ball and socket mechanism at the base. A ball bearing system was used in the mobile-phone holder for maintaining vertical stationary position during steering wheel rotation.

CONCLUSION: As the device is useful for mounting the smartphone on the steering wheel's hub, it might reduce driver distraction.


Language: en

Keywords

automobile accessories; design methods; Driver distraction; usability; viewing comfort

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print