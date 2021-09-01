|
Citation
Burt H, Doan Q, Landry T, Wright B, McKinley KW. Acad. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Academic Pediatric Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34757025
Abstract
OBJECTIVE & HYPOTHESIS: Assess the impact of universal mental health screening with MyHEARTSMAP on emergency department (ED) flow, an important aspect of feasibility. We hypothesized that the difference in departmental level ED length of stay (LOS) for screening and matched non-screening days is less than 30 minutes.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Emergency Department; Mental health; Length of stay; Screening