Zawolo J, Cohn KA, Kawah-Baysah M, Weah-Chenoway S, Gbozee L, Vinograd AM. Arch. Dis. Child. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/archdischild-2021-322895

34750200

OBJECTIVES: This study explored lye (caustic soda, sodium hydroxide) use in Liberia, knowledge about its risks and injury prevention programmes.

DESIGN: A qualitative semistructured interview study. SETTING: Focus groups occurred in six Liberian counties between April and August 2016. PATIENTS: Two previously identified stakeholder groups included parents of children under 5 years and adults identifying as soap makers. INTERVENTIONS: Interview guides were written. Participants were recruited by convenience and snowball sampling. Transcribed audio-recorded discussions were analysed using the constant comparative approach. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Participants were enrolled until thematic saturation was reached.

RESULTS: Ninety-six adults participated. Participants described how lye entered the home, its use, storage, lye-related injuries and treatments, and injury prevention programmes.

CONCLUSIONS: Lye is commonly used and stored in Liberian homes despite recognition of its danger. A successful injury prevention programme must interrupt this cycle and find programming and legislative change to which the community is receptive.


Language: en

qualitative research; paediatrics; global health; toxicology

