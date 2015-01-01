SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Behrens B, Edler K, Cote K, Valentino K. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chiabu.2021.105375

34749997

PMC8549072

BACKGROUND: The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on child functioning have been especially pronounced among low-income families. Protective factors, including sensitive reminiscing and sufficient family resources, may reduce the negative effects of the pandemic on child adjustment.

OBJECTIVE: The current study investigated how family resources during the pandemic, race, maltreatment, and pre-pandemic involvement in an emotion socialization intervention (M(years ago) = 4.37, SD = 1.36) were associated with child internalizing symptoms during the pandemic. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The study utilized longitudinal data following 137 maltreating and low-income nonmaltreating mother-child dyads (M(age) = 9.08, SD = 1.88; 54.7% Male).

METHODS: Mother-child dyads engaged in a randomized controlled trial of the Reminiscing and Emotion Training (RET; Valentino et al., 2019) intervention prior to the pandemic. Dyads discussed shared, past emotional experiences, and during the pandemic, mothers reported on their family resources and their child's internalizing symptoms. A path analysis examined the effects of family resources, race, maltreatment, and the RET intervention on child internalizing symptoms.

RESULTS: Family resources during the pandemic were significantly and inversely associated with child internalizing symptoms, b = -0.07, SE = 0.02, p < .01. There was a significant indirect effect of RET on child internalizing symptoms through sensitive reminiscing and a prior assessment of child maladjustment (95% CI [-0.294, -0.001]).

CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest adequate family resources and sensitive maternal emotion socialization may be protective against child internalizing symptoms during the pandemic.


Intervention; COVID-19; Internalizing symptoms; Family resources; Maltreatment; Reminiscing

