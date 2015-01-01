Abstract

The recent paper by Sariaslan et al.1 on the causal impact of childhood family income has gained attention in the field of social medicine. And rightfully so, as it is a comprehensive, well-conducted and important piece of epidemiological work. It is also one of few instances in which a precise null-finding may have important political implications. Quoting the authors: 'An important implication of our findings, if replicated in other contexts, is that interventions that primarily focus on improving parental earnings will unlikely lead to reductions in rates of psychiatric disorders, substance misuse and violent arrests in their offspring.' We applaud Sariaslan et al.'s ambition to estimate causal effects,...

