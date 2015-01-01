|
Gaulton T, Hague C, Cole D, Thomas E, Duarte-Davidson R. J. Expo. Sci. Environ. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Nature Publishing Group)
34750513
BACKGROUND: The number of chemicals in our society and in our daily lives continues to increase. Accompanying this is an increasing risk of human exposure to and injury from hazardous substances. Performing regular, structured surveillance of chemical incidents allows a greater awareness of the types of chemical hazards causing injury and the frequency of their occurrence, as well as providing a better understanding of exposures.
Surveillance; Chemical exposure; Chemical incident; Chemicals; EBS