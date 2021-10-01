|
Schultz TR, Zoucha R, Sekula LK. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34756491
PROBLEM: Suicide is a leading cause of death in children. Sexual minority youth are greater than three times more likely to attempt suicide than their cisgender heterosexual peers. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: Empirical and theoretical literature were evaluated through the integrative review process using the Whittemore-Knafl integrative review model (2005). Studies were included when they addressed LGBTQ+ youth seeking emergency care for suicidality. SAMPLE: The final sample included a mix of 13 qualitative, quantitative, and mixed methods studies published in peer-review journals between 2011 and 2020. These articles were located in journals found through a database search, including Medline EBSCO, Health Source/Nursing Academic Education, SportDiscus, ERIC EBSCO, Academic Search Elite, Social Services Abstracts, Sociological Abstracts, APA Psych Info, Embase, and CINAHL.
Language: en
Adolescents; Suicidality; Emergency care; Integrative review; LGBTQ+