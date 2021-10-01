Abstract

PROBLEM: Suicide is a leading cause of death in children. Sexual minority youth are greater than three times more likely to attempt suicide than their cisgender heterosexual peers. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: Empirical and theoretical literature were evaluated through the integrative review process using the Whittemore-Knafl integrative review model (2005). Studies were included when they addressed LGBTQ+ youth seeking emergency care for suicidality. SAMPLE: The final sample included a mix of 13 qualitative, quantitative, and mixed methods studies published in peer-review journals between 2011 and 2020. These articles were located in journals found through a database search, including Medline EBSCO, Health Source/Nursing Academic Education, SportDiscus, ERIC EBSCO, Academic Search Elite, Social Services Abstracts, Sociological Abstracts, APA Psych Info, Embase, and CINAHL.



RESULTS: Thirteen studies included individuals 5 to 26 years of age; ten studies included individuals > 11 years old. The analysis and synthesis of coded and grouped data resulted in four themes: 1) affirmation/acceptance, 2) strength, 3) approach/intervention, and 4) safety/psychological distress.



CONCLUSIONS: Research study methods, design, setting, and quality varied. This integrative review has established that youth who identify as LGBTQ+ and are seeking emergency care for suicidality, value: acceptance, safety, strength, and approach/intervention. IMPLICATIONS: There are strong implications for research, healthcare policy, and pediatric nursing practice. Future research is needed to explore the unique values, beliefs, and experiences of youth who identify as LGBTQ+ seeking emergency/crisis care for suicidality.

Language: en