Abstract

Both homelessness and criminal justice involvement can impact mental health symptoms and increase risk for suicide. Despite this, few studies have examined their cumulative impact. Moreover, no studies to date have examined the impact of these social determinants of health on post-9/11 veterans, a population with high rates of housing insecurity and justice involvement. The current study sought to better understand the adverse impacts of homelessness and justice involvement on mental health symptoms and suicide risk among post-9/11 veterans. We carried this out by conducting a secondary analysis of cross-sectional data from a 2018 national survey of men and women post-9/11 veteran users and non-users of Veterans Health Administration (VHA) services (N = 15,067). Gender-stratified Poisson and multivariate regressions examined mental health symptoms and suicide risk based on history of homelessness and justice involvement. Models adjusted for sociodemographics, military-related variables, and trauma exposure. Homelessness and justice involvement were both independently associated with more severe posttraumatic, depressive, and substance use symptoms as well as increased rates of suicidal ideation and attempt relative to those with no history of homelessness or justice involvement. Veterans with a history of both homelessness and justice involvement reported the most severe mental health symptoms and suicide risk. This study found consistent positive associations with mental health symptoms for homelessness and justice-involved veterans. Enhancing and increasing access to services that address complex mental health presentation among those with histories of justice involvement and housing instability remain necessary.

