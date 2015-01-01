|
Wilson TA, Gospodarev V, Hendrix S, Minasian T. Surg. Neurol. Int. 2021; 12: e526.
(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publishing)
34754576
BACKGROUND: Pediatric abusive head trauma (AHT) represents 80% of nonaccidental trauma deaths, remaining a lead cause of death among infants and young children. Furthermore, neurosurgical intervention can ameliorate damage from secondary injury, but we are currently unable to alter the impact of the primary injury. Thus, prevention through increased public awareness is imperative. This study identifies injuries and predictors of outcomes in pediatric AHT and highlights the importance of partnering with our community through ThinkFirst, a national injury prevention foundation, to educate parents and caregivers about prevention.
Language: en
Pediatric; Abusive head trauma; Nonaccidental trauma; ThinkFirst