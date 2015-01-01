Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pediatric abusive head trauma (AHT) represents 80% of nonaccidental trauma deaths, remaining a lead cause of death among infants and young children. Furthermore, neurosurgical intervention can ameliorate damage from secondary injury, but we are currently unable to alter the impact of the primary injury. Thus, prevention through increased public awareness is imperative. This study identifies injuries and predictors of outcomes in pediatric AHT and highlights the importance of partnering with our community through ThinkFirst, a national injury prevention foundation, to educate parents and caregivers about prevention.



METHODS: This single-institution retrospective review identifies injuries and predictors of outcomes in pediatric AHT and highlights the importance of partnering with our community to raise awareness and educate parents and caregivers about prevention.



RESULTS: The number of pediatric AHT cases continues to steadily increase over time (P < 0.001), and over 70% of these patients are <1 year of age (P < 0.001). Patients suffering AHT have a mortality rate of nearly 10%. In addition to morbidity and mortality, the economic burden of caring for abused children is high as they often require high levels of care, long hospital stays, and extensive rehabilitation. Furthermore, Medicaid pays for nearly 80% of these patients.



CONCLUSION: The population of patients with AHT is unique, and one that will benefit from continued efforts at increased multidisciplinary and public awareness. Prevention of AHT through awareness is critical. Through partnering with ThinkFirst, a national injury prevention foundation, we aim to educate parents and caregivers about prevention.

