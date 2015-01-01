|
Citation
|
Hamann CJ, Missikpode C, Peek-Asa C. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34752178
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Pediatric restraint use has increased over time in the United States, but motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of death for children under age 18. Age-appropriate use of safety restraints (safety seats, booster seats, seat belt) and statewide child restraint laws can greatly reduce injury or death in the event of a crash. Surveillance of pediatric restraint use and compliance with policy can inform prevention efforts. This study aims to examine time trends in pediatric restraint use and compliance with pediatric passenger laws in Iowa by rurality and age.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traffic safety; child; Injury prevention; child restraint system; occupant safety