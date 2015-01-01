|
OBJECTIVE: To provide a review and discussion of a range of legal and ethical issues commonly faced by team physicians, with reference to high-profile international integrity crises in sport that have involved doctors. The article also presents some recommendations and guidance for team doctors and sporting organizations. DATA SOURCES: Media reports, legal cases, and journal articles describing recent sporting integrity crises that have involved medical issues and governance reforms which are emerging in response. MAIN RESULTS: Many of the modern "integrity crises" in sport have a medical aspect (eg, doping cases, catastrophic injuries and illnesses, "Bloodgate" and other "medical cheating," sexual contact between doctors and athletes, harassment/bullying of doctors, concussion mismanagement, and management of the coronavirus pandemic in sport). A key issue is that while doctors bear ultimate responsibility for any perceived medical negligence, they do not always have ultimate power in decision-making. This is common in the traditional governance structure where the coach/manager "outranks" the doctor and can overrule medical decisions. There can be a blurring of the traditional doctor-patient relationship, especially on tour, and conflicts of interests occur when the needs of the employer/sporting organization differ from the player (patient). Further issues can arise in treating other staff members and players' family members.
