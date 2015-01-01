|
Citation
|
Erlangsen A, la Cour N, Larsen C, Karlsen SS, Witting S, Ranning A, Wang AG, Ørnebjerg K, Schou B, Nordentoft M. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34761996
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Reviews of camera surveillance systems have demonstrated ambivalent behaviors among people who die by railway suicide. Yet, only few preventive measures have been evaluated. Aims: We aimed to review incidents of suicidal behavior at a Danish railway station, install preventive measures, and monitor subsequent calls to a telephone helpline and reports of suicidal incidences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intervention; help-seeking; railway suicides; signposting