Citation
Paulus FW, Ohmann S, Möhler E, Plener P, Popow C. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e628252.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
34759846
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Emotional dysregulation (ED) is a transdiagnostic construct defined as the inability to regulate the intensity and quality of emotions (such as, fear, anger, sadness), in order to generate an appropriate emotional response, to handle excitability, mood instability, and emotional overreactivity, and to come down to an emotional baseline. Because ED has not been defined as a clinical entity, and because ED plays a major role in child and adolescent psychopathology, we decided to summarize current knowledge on this topic based on a narrative review of the current literature.
Language: en
Keywords
children; adolescents; mental disorder; treatment; emotional dysregulation; psychiatric disorders; psychopathology