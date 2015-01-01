Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children's mortality rate reflects the health level of the community. Therefore, accurate mapping of child mortality is one of the most important ways to reduce this rate. The purpose of this study was to investigate the mortality rate of children under 5 in Isfahan province in 2011-2016.



METHODS: In this analytical cross-sectional study, all mortalities of children under 5 of Isfahan province related to Child Death Care System Program during 2011-2016 were studied. Mortality rate of children was calculated. Relationship between variables [demographic characteristics, place of death (urban/rural), and underlying cause of death] and child mortality was analyzed using Chi-square test. Mortality rate in the cities of Isfahan province was plotted on a geographical map.



RESULTS: Whole number of mortalities of children under 5 was 5247 cases. Most of the mortalities (60.1%) were occurred in neonatal. Mortality rate was higher in boys than girls (12.6 vs. 11.1 per 1000 live births) (P < 0.001); "mortality rate in non-Iranians who live in Iran was more than that of Iranians (21.4 vs. 11.5 per 1000 live birth) (P < 0.001) and rural areas more than urban areas (15.2 vs. 11.4 per thousand live births) (P < 0.001)." Certain conditions originating in the perinatal period were reported as the greatest causes of death (45.9%). Congenital malformations (27.4%) and external causes of morbidity and mortality (6.7%) were the second and third causes of death. Fereidun Shahr had the highest U5MR and Khansar had the lowest U5MR.



CONCLUSIONS: Considering the major contribution of neonatal to the death of children under 5 and also the most important causes of death, interventions such as preventing early delivery, genetic counseling in high-risk couples, and parent training for accident prevention can play an effective role in reducing child mortality.

