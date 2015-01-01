Abstract

Depression has reached epidemic levels worldwide. Would that be a mental disorder, as claimed by consensus on mental health? Evolutionary theorists have questioned the function of depression and proposed specific models to explain it. The aim of this paper is to present the evolutionary theories of depression, to discuss the complementarity and contradictions between these theories, and to present the social and practical implications for the treatment of depression. Those reflections and issues in the field of mental health may influence further studies from a non-pathological perspective of depression. In the field of psychology, this perspective provides insights to reevaluate psychotherapy to treat depression by focusing on causal analysis and problem solving. The study suggests that new empirical studies should be conducted to test and systematize evolutionary theories of depression.



evolutionary psychology; depression; adaptation; deregulation; mental health



A depressão tem alcançado níveis epidêmicos ao redor do mundo. Seria a depressão um distúrbio mental, como é consenso na saúde mental? Teóricos evolucionistas têm-se questionado quanto à função da depressão e proposto modelos específicos para explicá-la. O objetivo deste artigo é apresentar teorias evolucionistas da depressão, discutir as relações de complementariedade e contraposição entre elas e as implicações sociais e práticas para o tratamento da depressão. Essas reflexões e questionamentos no domínio da saúde mental podem influenciar novos estudos a partir de uma perspectiva não patológica da depressão. No âmbito da psicologia essa perspectiva fornece subsídios para repensar a psicoterapia com o deprimido, enfocando a análise causal e a resolução de problemas. Sugere-se a realização de estudos empíricos com a finalidade de testar e sistematizar as teorias evolucionistas da depressão.

