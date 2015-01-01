Abstract

Walk-sharing is a cost-effective and proactive approach that promises to improve pedestrian safety and has been shown to be technically (theoretically) viable. Yet, the practical viability of walk-sharing is largely dependent on community acceptance, which has not, until now, been explored. Gaining useful insights on the community's spatio-temporal and social preferences in regard to walk-sharing will ensure the establishment of practical viability of walk-sharing in a real-world urban scenario. We aim to derive practical viability using defined performance metrics (waiting time, detour distance, walk-alone distance and matching rate) and by investigating the effectiveness of walk-sharing in terms of its major objective of improving pedestrian safety and safety perception. We make use of the results from a web-based survey on the public perception on our proposed walk-sharing scheme.



FINDINGS are fed into an existing agent-based walk-sharing model to investigate the performance of walk-sharing and deduce its practical viability in urban scenarios.

Language: en