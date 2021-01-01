Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic growth (PTG) has been primarily recognized as a result of experiencing a single life crisis. The current study investigated how PTG may be attributed to experiences of a multitude of highly stressful life events, and how PTG is correlated with PTSD symptoms, the severity of the event, and the total number of childhood traumas experienced.



METHOD: Adolescents (N = 139) participated in a survey that assessed six major life events of childhood trauma and rated the severity of each event, posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), and PTG.



RESULTS: The majority of adolescents attributed their PTG experiences to one event, despite experiencing multiple traumas. However, experiencing more events was associated with greater PTSS and some forms of PTG such as changed priorities, increased self-reliance, and establishing a new path in life.



RESULTS from regression analyses also showed that trauma severity and PTSS were linearly correlated with PTG, and thus, a curvilinear relationship was not identified.



CONCLUSIONS: Cumulative traumatic events may lead to increases in a sense of personal growth, while also increasing distress, in nonclinical adolescents. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en