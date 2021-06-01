|
Citation
|
Oberlin M, Chenou A, Faivre A, Gil-Jardiné C, Chauvin A. Soins Psychiatr. 2021; 42(336): 29-31.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Le patient avec une intoxication médicamenteuse ou alcoolique aux urgences
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34763763
|
Abstract
|
The intoxicated patient is a frequent situation in the emergency department (ED). Assessment and monitoring of somatic risk must be a priority, especially if there is any doubt about the treatments ingested. The risk of suicide, assessed on the patient's arrival, can lead to increased monitoring. Because of the strong interaction between serious psychiatric pathologies and drug intoxication, a psychiatric assessment should be systematically carried out. This is done at a distance from the intoxication, when the patient's condition allows it. In the case of alcohol intoxication associated with psychiatric symptoms or complaints, the assessment should be carried out after a period of sobering up, defined between the ED and psychiatry teams.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
alcohol intoxication; drug intoxication; emergency structure; intoxication alcoolique; intoxication médicamenteuse; risque suicidaire; structure des urgences; suicide risk