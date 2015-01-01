|
Citation
Karimi A, Mirza Boroujerdian A, Amini I. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 163: e106472.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34773786
Abstract
The passing maneuver (PM) on two-lane rural highways is a very complicated driving task because it is associated with the risk of a head-on collision. It can be more risky for multiple PMs where a single vehicle passes at least two other ones. Using the time-to-collision (TTC) indicator, this paper addressed the risk of multiple PMs and developed a logistic regression model to predict the occurrence probability of a serious head-on conflict defined with a TTC of <3 sec-threshold. The effective accepted gap (EAG), passing duration, number of passed vehicles, and the end position of maneuvers were the explanatory variables and the data used to estimate the model were collected from 319 PMs using a drone at seven passing zones in Iran.
Language: en
Keywords
Risk; Accepted gap; Multiple passing maneuver; Passing zone; Safety measure; Time-to-collision