Abstract

Pedestrian fatalities and injuries are a major public health burden in developing countries. In the safety literature, pedestrian crashes have been modelled predominately using single equation regression models, assuming a single underlying source of risk factors. In contrast, the fatal pedestrian crash counts at a site may be an outcome of multiple sources of risk factors, such as poor road infrastructure, land use type, traffic exposures, and operational parameters, site-specific socio-demographic characteristics, as well as pedestrians' poor risk perception and dangerous crossing behavior, which may be influenced by poor road infrastructure and lack of information, etc. However, these multiple sources are generally overlooked in traditional single equation crash prediction models. In this background, this study postulates, and demonstrates empirically, that the total fatal pedestrian crash counts at the urban road network level may arise from multiple simultaneous and interdependent sources of risk factors, rather than one. Each of these sources may distinctively contribute to the total observed crash count. Intersection-level crash data obtained from the "Kolkata Police", India, is utilized to demonstrate the present modelling methodology. The three-components mixture model and a joint econometric model are developed to predict fatal pedestrian crashes. The study outcomes indicate that the multiple-source risk models perform significantly better than the single equation regression model in terms of prediction ability and goodness-of-fit measures. Moreover, while the single equation model predicts total fatal crash counts for individual sites, the multiple risk source model predicts crash count proportions contributed by each source of risk factors and predicts crashes by a particular source.

Language: en