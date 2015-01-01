|
Hagan-Haynes K, Pratt S, Lerman S, Wong I, Baker A, Flower D, Riethmeister V. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34775611
BACKGROUND: During 2003-2013, 1189 US oil and gas extraction (OGE) workers died while working, resulting in an average annual workplace fatality rate seven times that for all US workers. OGE work commonly involves long hours, shiftwork, irregular schedules, and long commutes, but effects of these factors on fatigue, occupational injury, and illness in OGE are largely unknown.
sleepiness; alertness; offshore; onshore; petroleum; research needs; scoping review; shiftwork