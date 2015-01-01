|
Citation
Whitney L, Bonneville K, Morgan M, Perea LL. Am. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
DOI
PMID
34772280
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Individuals presenting with traumatic injury in rural populations have significantly different injury patterns than those in urban environments. With an increasing Amish population, totaling over 33 000 in our catchment area, their unique way of life poses additional factors for injury. This study aims to evaluate differences in mechanism of injury, location of injury, and demographic patterns within the Amish population. We hypothesize that there will be an increased incidence of agriculture-related mechanisms of injury.
Language: en
Keywords
traumatic injury; Amish; Amish injury patterns; Amish trauma; mechanism of injury