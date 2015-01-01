Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) contributes to increased risk of substance use and mental health disorders in the general population.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the prevalence and associations of CSA and suicide attempts, substance use, and mental health disorders as a function of sex (female, male) and sexual orientation (lesbian, gay, bisexual, heterosexual-identified with same-sex attraction and/or behavior, heterosexual-identified without same-sex attraction and/or behavior, and unsure). PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data were collected using structured diagnostic face-to-face interviews in a nationally representative sample of 36,309 US adults.



METHODS: We used descriptive statistics and logistic regression modeling to analyze data from the 2012-2013 National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions (NESARC-III).



RESULTS: Childhood sexual abuse was most prevalent among sexual minorities, especially bisexual females. Nearly one-third of bisexual females (30.6%) reported experiencing two or more types of CSA, p < .001. Among all participants, exposure to one or more types of CSA was associated with greater odds of lifetime suicide attempts, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) alcohol, tobacco or other drug use disorder, and mental health disorders, after adjusting for other childhood adversity/maltreatment and general life stressors.



CONCLUSIONS: Sexual minority females and males in the US are more likely than their heterosexual counterparts to report CSA. Higher risk of suicide attempts and DSM-5 alcohol, tobacco, other drug use, and mental health disorders in adulthood was directly associated with CSA, particularly among bisexual females. Health professionals working with individuals who have experienced CSA should assess these risks and intervene as needed.

