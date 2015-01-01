Abstract

Decision-making is traditionally described as a cognitive process of deliberation followed by commitment to an action choice, preceding the planning and execution of the chosen action. However, this is challenged by recent data suggesting that during situated decisions, multiple options are specified simultaneously and compete in pre-motor cortical areas for selection and execution. Previous studies focused on the competition during planning, and leave unaddressed the dynamics of decisions during movement. Does deliberation extend into the execution phase? Are non-selected options still considered? Here we studied a decision-making task in which human participants were instructed to select a reaching path trajectory from an origin to a rectangular target, where reward was distributed non-uniformly at the target. Critically, we applied mechanical perturbations to the arm during movement to study under which conditions such perturbations produce changes of mind. Our results show that participants initially selected the direction of movement towards the highest reward region, and changed their mind most frequently when the two choices offered the same reward, showing that deliberation continues and follows cost-benefit considerations during movement. Furthermore, changes of mind were dependent upon the intensity of the perturbation and the current state of the motor system, including velocity and distance to targets. Although reward remains most relevant, our results indicate that the state of the motor system when the perturbation occurs is a crucial determinant of changes of mind.Significance StatementOur study provides supporting evidence for the notion that deliberation during decision-making continues after movement onset because unselected potential actions are not completely suppressed or discarded. From a neurophysiological perspective, our findings suggest that the competition between actions continues during movement, possibly because the initially unselected neuronal population retains sub-threshold activation, which enables them to take control afterwards. Furthermore, our findings also suggest that decision-makers have a variable degree of commitment to their initial choice, which depends on the relative reward of the offers and on the state of the motor system. The commitment is stronger if initially leading to a high reward, and changes of mind are more frequent at slow speed and when close to the alternate target.

Language: en