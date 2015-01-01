|
Doi S, Koyama Y, Tani Y, Murayama H, Inoue S, Fujiwara T, Shobugawa Y. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(21): e11082.
34769605
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment can impede gratitude, yet little is known about the older population and its moderators. The aim of this study is to clarify the association between childhood maltreatment and levels of gratitude of the older population, and the moderating effect of social ties on the association.
childhood maltreatment; emotional neglect; gratitude; older population; social tie