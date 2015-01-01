Abstract

Self-perceptions of aging (SPA) is associated with various health-related outcomes, including physical performance. No previous study has investigated the potential predictive influence of SPA on physical performance among Swedish community-dwelling older adults. This was a cross-sectional study using a random sample of 153 Swedish community-dwelling individuals aged 70 and older. Multiple logistic regression analysis was performed, using the subscale "Attitude Towards Own Aging" of the Philadelphia Geriatric Center Morale Scale, as a measure of SPA. The Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB) was dichotomized and used as the outcome variable. SPA was a significant predictor (OR = 1.546, CI = 1.066-2.243) of physical performance, adjusted for age, cognitive function, and life-space mobility. Further analyses revealed significant sex differences, with SPA not being included in the model for the men whilst it was still a significant predictor (OR = 1.689, CI = 1.031-2.765) of physical performance in the group of women. SPA plays a significant role in predicting physical performance among Swedish community-dwelling older adults. To further clarify this relationship and its consequences, future longitudinal research should focus on the relationship between SPA, physical performance, and fall risk.

