Abstract

Each year in the United States, 7000 to 30,000 children experience their parent's suicide. Due to the stigma associated with suicide, feelings of guilt, and intense grief, surviving family members avoid talking about suicide. Over time, children struggle with confusion and intense emotions associated with their parent's suicide. In this study, seven adults, who reported being younger than six years old at the time of their father's suicide, participated in individual semi-structured interviews. Participants' responses highlight the challenges that young children face due to limited memories of their deceased parent. Interviews concluded with an opportunity for participants to review and express their impressions of 10 children's picture books. Participants offered impressions about how these books may or may not be helpful in supporting young child survivors. Implications for applied practice include considering how children's literature may open communication and assist children in navigating Worden's tasks of grief: (a) accepting the reality of their parent's death; (b) facing the grief and pain; (c) adapting to life changes due to their father's suicide, in particular adapting to altered family relationships; and (d) building memories of the deceased loved one, when possible, to ensure healthy attachment to the deceased parent. Participants' insights provide considerations for selecting children's literature for bibliotherapy. Due to young child survivors' increased risk for attempting and completing suicide, supporting child survivors of parent suicide not only addresses postvention needs but aligns with suicide prevention.

