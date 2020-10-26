|
Jou RC, Lu YH. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(21): e11516.
34770032
Abstract
This study explored the important factors affecting drunk car/motorbike drivers' willingness to use and pay for alcohol interlocks. Data were obtained through a survey upon choice-based sampling conducted in central Taiwan. Questionnaires were distributed to the participants of drunk driving and road safety education courses from 17 August to 26 October 2020. All drunk drivers whose driver's licenses are revoked for drunk driving are mandated to participate in this course. Prior to the survey, the researchers explained the questionnaires, instructed the participants to complete the questionnaires, and then collected all the questionnaires. The socioeconomic characteristics of drunk drivers, awareness of alcohol interlocks and drunk driving, drinking patterns and health self-assessment before and after drunk driving ban enforcement, and changes in the number of trips were investigated. This study applied the double-hurdle model for data analysis to estimate the variables affecting drunk car/motorbike drivers.
Language: en
alcohol interlock; alcohol use disorders identification test; double-hurdle; drunk drivers; exploratory factor analysis