Abstract

In many related works, nominal classification algorithms ignore the order between injury severity levels and make sub-optimal predictions. Existing ordinal classification methods suffer rank inconsistency and rank non-monotonicity. The aim of this paper is to propose an ordinal classification approach to predict traffic crash injury severity and to test its performance over existing machine learning classification methods. First, we compare the performance of the neural network, XGBoost, and SVM classifiers in injury severity prediction. Second, we utilize a severity category-combination method with oversampling to relieve the class-imbalance problem prevalent in crash data. Third, we take advantage of probability calibration and the optimal probability threshold moving to improve the prediction ability of ordinal classification. The proposed approach can satisfy the rank consistency and rank monotonicity requirement and is proved to be superior to other ordinal classification methods and nominal classification machine learning by statistical significance test. Important factors relating to injury severity are selected based on their permutation feature importance scores. We find that converting severity levels into three classes, minor injury, moderate injury, and serious injury, can substantially improve the prediction precision.

