Citation
Morgan AA, Arditti JA, Dennison S, Frederiksen S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(21): e11592.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
34770106
Abstract
On any given day, approximately 2.1 million children in Europe have an incarcerated parent. Although research indicates that material hardship is associated with parental incarceration, and particularly paternal incarceration, little is known about family processes that may mitigate the harmful effects of such hardship on children with an incarcerated parent. Guided by a resilience framework, this study examined how family processes mediate the effects of material hardship on youth academic adjustment within the context of paternal incarceration. Using Danish data that assessed key family constructs, structural equation modeling was used to perform a mediational within-group analysis of primary caregivers (n = 727) to children with an incarcerated father.
Language: en
Keywords
Danish families; family processes; family resilience; mass incarceration; parental incarceration; paternal incarceration; structural equation modeling