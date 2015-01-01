Abstract

Saudi Arabia ranks among the top ten in type 1 diabetes (T1D) prevalence. The psychological burden, including depression, among T1D children, affects short-term and long-term outcomes. In Saudi Arabia, studies on depression among T1D children are limited. We determined the prevalence of depression among T1D children and adolescents in the Saudi Arabia-Qassim region and investigated risk factors for depressive symptoms. This quantitative cross-sectional study was conducted among T1D children and adolescents in the outpatient clinic of Maternity and Children Hospital, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia, between October 2020 and April 2021. Using a validated questionnaire translated into Arabic, we interviewed patients during clinic appointment. Questionnaires on sociodemographic characteristics, clinical data, and Clinical Depression Inventory scale were used to measure depression. There were 148 T1D respondents (children: 58.1%; adolescents: 41.9%). More than half were females (53.4%), with most Saudis (94.6%). Depression prevalence among children and adolescents was 27%. Mild, moderate, and severe depression occurred in 80%, 12.5%, and 7.5% of depressed patients, respectively. Factors significant for depression were female sex (p = 0.014), uncontrolled HbA1c level (p = 0.037), and longer diabetes duration (p = 0.013). Depression among children and adolescents was more prevalent in this study than in previous reports. Early detection of depression will improve diabetes control and quality of life.

