Citation
Marco JH, Gallego-Hernández de Tejada B, Guillen V, Baños RM, Pérez S. J. Clin. Med. 2021; 10(21): e4867.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34768387
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adolescence is a developmental stage when there is a high risk of engaging in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). There is recent interest in the study of thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensome as variables associated with the frequency of NSSI in adolescents. Meaning in life (MIL) might be negatively associated with thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness. To date, no studies have analyzed the buffering role of MIL in the association between thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness and the frequency of lifetime NSSI in Spanish adolescents. AIMS: (a) To test whether thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness are associated with frequency of lifetime NSSI; (b) to test whether MIL moderates the association between thwarted belongingness and frequency of lifetime NSSI; and (c) to test whether MIL moderates the association between perceived burdensomeness and frequency of lifetime NSSI.
Language: en
Keywords
thwarted belongingness; perceived burdensomeness; meaning in life; non-suicidal self-injuries; Spanish adolescents