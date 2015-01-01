Abstract

The present study developed a simplified decision-tree algorithm for fall prediction with easily measurable predictors using data from a longitudinal cohort study: 2520 community-dwelling older adults aged 65 years or older participated. Fall history, age, sex, fear of falling, prescribed medication, knee osteoarthritis, lower limb pain, gait speed, and timed up and go test were assessed in the baseline survey as fall predictors. Moreover, recent falls were assessed in the follow-up survey. We created a fall-prediction algorithm using decision-tree analysis (C5.0) that included 14 nodes with six predictors, and the model could stratify the probabilities of fall incidence ranging from 30.4% to 71.9%. Additionally, the decision-tree model outperformed a logistic regression model with respect to the area under the curve (0.70 vs. 0.64), accuracy (0.65 vs. 0.62), sensitivity (0.62 vs. 0.50), positive predictive value (0.66 vs. 0.65), and negative predictive value (0.64 vs. 0.59). Our decision-tree model consists of common and easily measurable fall predictors, and its white-box algorithm can explain the reasons for risk stratification; therefore, it can be implemented in clinical practices. Our findings provide useful information for the early screening of fall risk and the promotion of timely strategies for fall prevention in community and clinical settings.

Language: en