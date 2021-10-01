|
Citation
|
Prater L, Mills B, Bowen AG, Rooney L, Cheung A, Betz ME, Rowhani-Rahbar A. J. Pain Symptom Manage. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34774987
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. Up to 70% of suicides among older adults involve the use a firearm. Persons with terminal illness may disproportionately experience feelings of hopelessness and perceptions of being a burden on loved ones, both of which can lead to suicidal behavior. Understanding motivating factors and circumstances among this high-risk group is critical for the development of feasible and effective interventions to prevent suicide.
Language: en