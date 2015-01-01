Abstract

Understanding the interface between opioid use disorder (OUD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is challenging. By use of a dimensional framework, such as research domain criteria, convergent and targetable neurobiological processes in OUD-PTSD comorbidity can be identified. We hypothesise that, in OUD-PTSD, circuitry that is implicated in two research domain criteria systems (ie, negative valence and cognitive control) underpins dysregulation of incentive salience, negative emotionality, and executive function. We also propose that the OUD-PTSD state might be systematically investigated with approaches outlined within a neuroclinical assessment framework for addictions and PTSD. Our dimensional analysis of the OUD-PTSD state shows how first-line therapeutic approaches (ie, partial μ-type opioid receptor [MOR1] agonism) modulate overlapping neurobiological and clinical features and also provides mechanistic rationale for evaluating polytherapeutic strategies (ie, partial MOR1 agonism, κ-type opioid receptor [KOR1] antagonism, and α-2A adrenergic receptor [ADRA2A] agonism). A combination of these therapeutic mechanisms is projected to facilitate recovery in patients with OUD-PTSD by mitigating negative valence states and enhancing executive control.

