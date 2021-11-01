Abstract

BACKGROUND: Growing evidence suggests cognitive deficits may represent neurocognitive markers with predictive utility in identifying those at risk for suicide. Characterizing these deficits may offer the opportunity to develop targeted interventions.



AIM: The aim of this systematic qualitative review is to provide a synthesis of the published data on neurocognition in suicide ideators and attempters in order to clarify which neurocognitive targets may be most relevant to address using cognitive-based psychotherapeutic strategies in patients at risk for suicide.



RESULTS: A total of 63 studies met criteria for inclusion. The most consistent findings were in depressed suicide attempters, where deficits in executive subdomains of inhibition, selective attention and decision-making, as well as in working memory, were identified. In contrast, no clear pattern of neurocognitive deficits emerged from studies in suicide ideators across diagnoses.



CONCLUSIONS: More studies are needed to clarify the role of cognitive deficits in specific subtypes of individuals at risk for suicide. The findings are discussed in the context of promising research on cognitive remediation and other psychological interventions.

Language: en