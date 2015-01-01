Abstract

Mobile construction machineries are accident-prone on a dynamic construction site, as the site environment is constantly changing and continuous safety monitoring by human beings is impossible. These accidents usually happen in the form of machinery overturning or collapsing into risk areas, including the foundation pit, slopes, or soft soil area. Therefore, preventing mobile construction machineries from entering risk areas is the key. However, currently, there is a lack of practical safety management techniques to achieve this. Utilizing a wireless sensor device to collect the location information of mobile construction machineries, this research develops a safety warning algorithm to prevent the machineries moving into risk area and reduces onsite overturning or collapsing accidents. A modified axis aligned bounding box method is proposed according to the movement patterns of mobile construction machineries, and the warning algorithm is developed based on the onsite safety management regulations. The algorithm is validated in a real case simulation when machinery enters the warning zone. The simulation results showed that the overall algorithm combining the location sensing technology and the modified bounding box method could detect risk and give warnings in a timely manner. This algorithm can be implemented for the safety monitoring of mobile construction machineries in daily onsite management.

