Abstract

We investigated the spatiotemporal characteristics of brain activity due to sudden events during monotonous driving and how it changes with vigilance level. Two types of sudden events, emergency stop and car drifting, were presented using driving simulator, and event-related potentials (ERPs) were measured. From the ERPs of both types of events, an early component representing sensory information processing and a late component were observed. The early component was expected to represent sensory information processing, which corresponded to visual and somatosensory/vestibular information processing for the sudden stop and lane departure tasks, respectively. The late components showed spatiotemporal characteristics of the well-known P300 component for both types of events. Common characteristic brain activities occurred in response to sudden events, regardless of the type. The modulation of brain activity due to the vigilance level also shared common characteristics between the two types. We expect that our results will contribute to the development of an effective means to assist drivers' reactions to ambulatory situations.

