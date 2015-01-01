Abstract

Automobile security became an essential theme over the last years, and some automakers invested much money for collision avoidance systems, but personalization of their driving systems based on the user's behavior was not explored in detail. Furthermore, efficiency gains could be had with tailored systems. In Mexico, 80% of automobile accidents are caused by human beings; the remaining 20% are related to other issues such as mechanical problems. Thus, 80% represents a significant opportunity to improve safety and explore driving efficiency gains. Moreover, when driving aggressively, it could be connected with mental health as a post-traumatic stress disorder. This paper proposes a Tailored Collision Mitigation Braking System, which evaluates the driver's personality driving treats through signal detection theory to create a cognitive map that understands the driving personality of the driver. In this way, aggressive driving can be detected; the system is then trained to recognize the personality trait of the driver and select the appropriate stimuli to achieve the optimal driving output. As a result, when aggressive driving is detected continuously, an automatic alert could be sent to the health specialists regarding particular risky behavior linked with mental problems or drug consumption. Thus, the driving profile test could also be used as a detector for health problems.

